SpiceJet denied medical help and threatened to deplane, alleges woman passenger

A Ghatkopar resident, Shradha Tripathi, 33, on Thursday alleged that SpiceJet crew threatened to deplane her when she asked for medical help on-board a Delhi-Mumbai flight. The airline, however, said she refused to take the help that was offered to her.

According to Tripathi, while flying on SpiceJet SG 169 on Wednesday, a metal bottle from the overhead baggage fell on her head. Tripathi alleged instead of treating her for the bump on her head, the crew asked her to take a seat so the flight could take off. She said the aircraft was taken back to the bay only after she objected to the take-off, saying she was dizzy.

“The cabin crew, without mentioning that I needed a doctor, reported to the pilot, saying I was refusing to sit down. Consequently, the pilot, through the announcement system, threatened to deplane me if I didn’t co-operate,” she said.

Tripathi, who was taken to a doctor around 8.30pm, said the crew was more worried about a short video she shot on the phone while asking for medical help. “I am a frequent flier to Delhi. The only thing I asked for was medical help, but they insisted I take off while in discomfort,” she said.

Tripathi was put on another flight that took off at 9.40pm and landed in Mumbai around 12.40am.

SpiceJet Spokesperson said, “When one of our cabin crew members opened the overhead bin to remove the safety demo kit, she noticed there was a bag in the overhead bin, where only safety equipment should be kept. As she was removing the bag, which belonged to a passenger, a bottle in the bag slipped and fell on the said passenger. The crew immediately apologised and offered ice to the passenger, but she started shouting and abusing the crew.”

The spokesperson said the passenger refused to take ice and any medical treatment on board. “The senior cabin crew intervened and apologised, but the passenger misbehaved with her too. She was taken to the doctor and after she was declared fit, she boarded the next flight SG 159 to Mumbai. She was assisted by SpiceJet staff all through this flight and offered a wheelchair. SpiceJet is committed to the safety of its passengers. This was an unintentional mishap and our crew and staff did their best to help the passenger,” said the spokesperson.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 11:24 IST