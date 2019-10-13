e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Spread awareness of proper disposal of e-waste in Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:29 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Environmental groups, students and NGOs have come together to observe the International E-waste Day on October 14. The groups want to create awareness on proper disposal of e-waste. An e-waste collection bin will be placed at Anchorwala school in Vashi.

“During our last year’s collective campaign, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had announced setting up of an e-waste education section at Swachh Park at Kopar Khairane. We now need to ensure proper collection and disposal,” said BN Kumar, director of The Nature Connect.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:29 IST

top news
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News