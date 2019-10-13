Spread awareness of proper disposal of e-waste in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:29 IST

Environmental groups, students and NGOs have come together to observe the International E-waste Day on October 14. The groups want to create awareness on proper disposal of e-waste. An e-waste collection bin will be placed at Anchorwala school in Vashi.

“During our last year’s collective campaign, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had announced setting up of an e-waste education section at Swachh Park at Kopar Khairane. We now need to ensure proper collection and disposal,” said BN Kumar, director of The Nature Connect.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:29 IST