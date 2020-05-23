e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State asks district banks to approve fresh loans for defaulting farmers under waiver scheme

State asks district banks to approve fresh loans for defaulting farmers under waiver scheme

mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government is unable to waive off loan of over 11 lakh farmers under its loan waiver scheme and has asked the banks to provide fresh loans to the farmers who are eligible under the scheme. It has also assured banks that the due loan amount would be paid along with interest in the coming months as it is facing financial crisis due to Covid-19 lockdown.

In an order issued on Friday, the state cooperation department has asked all the district central cooperative banks, commercial and other banks to approve fresh farm loans to farmers eligible under the scheme, even if the previous loan amount has not been cleared.

“The state government will pay the due loan amount along with interest which can be charged by the banks from April 1, 2020 till the amount is not paid,” states the government resolution (GR) issued by the cooperation department.

“We are not in a position to pay pending loan amount to the banks under the scheme as the revenue of the state was stopped completely since the lockdown was imposed from March 23. We need some time and thus have offered this scheme to the banks,” said a cooperation department official.

The financial crisis has led the state to declare a 67% cut in its spending for developmental works this financial year in view of the estimated revenue losses of over Rs 40,000 crore in March and April. The government had declared about 32 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme. It had transferred Rs 12,000 crore in the accounts of over 19 lakh farmers.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In