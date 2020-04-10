Zoos in Maharashtra have to submit details of suspected Covid-19 cases in animals by Sunday

mumbai

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:58 IST

The Maharashtra zoo authority (MZA) has issued directions to all zoos and rescue centres towards the containment of suspected coronavirus cases in captive animals.

Zoos have been asked to send reports on animals displaying medical issues such as coughing, nasal discharge, respiratory distress, diarrhoea, anorexia, nervous symptoms and fever, as well as on the overall sanitation, regular health check-up of zoo workers, bio-containment and safety measures taken and the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) while feeding the animals.

The 13 zoos, rescue centres and national parks (having captive animals for safaris) across the state, including Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the Byculla Zoo, have to submit the report to the authority by Sunday.

“Until now, we have no report of any animal showing unusual symptoms or poor health across any captive animal centre in Maharashtra,” said Ravikiran Govekar, member secretary, MZA.

“However, considering the seriousness of the issue, this checklist has been prepared to understand the current status of all centres. If any suspected case is found, the sample needs to be collected immediately and remedial measures need to be provided according to the central government guidelines,” Govekar added.

Zoological parks and animal safaris across the country have been asked to be on high alert and inspect if animals show any symptoms of the Covid-19 virus after a tiger in a New York zoo developed the infection last Sunday, in the first such case in the world. On Monday, the Centre appointed three animal health institutes to initiate Covid-19 testing for animals.

“The testing method for animal samples was developed at our Hisar facility almost a month ago. Captive or wild animals need to be tranquilised first, following which their throat swab must be collected and transported to Bhopal [National Institute of High Security Animal Sciences] or to Hisar under cold chain. Results will be declared within a day,” said Dr BN Tripathi, director, National Research Centre on Equines at Hisar, Haryana.

MZA has further directed every zoo to demarcate its premises with different colour codes (using coloured ribbons), indicating restricted entry even among staff (in some areas only certified veterinarians would be permitted).

“Zoos have been asked to keep a record of staff exiting and entering the premises, restrict entry for any unauthorised person, keeping records of treatment to animals discreet and documentation of bio-safety measures taken,” said Govekar.

Meanwhile, the Byculla Zoo said it had consulted the Maharashtra government for PPE acquisition. “Since the outbreak, our staff who are in direct contact with animals have maintained appropriate social distancing and have not stepped out of the zoo premises. Also, they are maintaining physical distancing guidelines while feeding or taking care of animals,” said Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

Currently, the number of captive cats across zoos and rescue centres in Maharashtra include 36 tigers, five lions and 88 leopards. “There is no reason for panic. All animals in SGNP are healthy and eating well (buffalo beef and chicken). We haven’t noticed any specific symptoms such as nasal discharge, coughing or respiratory distress. Maximum care for personal hygiene, sanitation and bio-security measures are being taken,” said Shailesh Pethe, veterinarian, SGNP.

US authorities on New York case

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories issued a statement confirming SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans) virus in the New York zoo tiger. “This is the first instance of a tiger being infected with Covid-19. Samples from this tiger were taken and tested after several lions and tigers at the zoo showed symptoms of respiratory illness. Public health officials believe these large cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was actively shedding the virus. All of these large cats are expected to recover. There is no evidence of this virus affecting animals at any other facility in the United States,” the statement read.