State Cong to meet Ambedkar on July 3

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked officials from Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to ensure that Mumbai locals do not run late during peak hours owing to the arrival of the holiday special outstation trains. He was speaking to the officials on Saturday during a review meeting at Sahyadri state guest house.

To ensure the smooth movement of local trains during morning peak hours, the minister asked the officials to plan the arrival of the holiday special outstation trains in the city only after 11am. A CR official, who was a part of the meeting, said, “We will make a special timetable for outstation trains to improve the punctuality of the locals during peak hours.”

Goyal also directed railway personnel to share information on the movement, delays and disruptions, concerning the locals and outstation trains, along with the high-tide details on social media. During the meeting, Goyal asked the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to paste quick response (QR) code stickers inside the outstation trains for passengers to know the price of the eatables after scanning the code.

“Inspections will be conducted on outstation trains. If passengers don’t get proper bills, IRCTC will take immediate action against the contractor,” the official said.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 05:29 IST