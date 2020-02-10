e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State fishes for space to set up Bangkok-like aquarium

State fishes for space to set up Bangkok-like aquarium

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:05 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

After several failed attempts over more than two decades, the state government plans to set up a world-class aquarium, along the lines of the ones in Bangkok and Singapore, in the suburbs of Mumbai and is scouting for a five-acre plot for the project.

Mumbai already has Taraporevala Aquarium in Charni Road, however, its visitors have reduced over the years.

In December 2019, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the state tourism department to prepare a draft plan for a multilevel aquarium, which
will be promoted as a tourist attraction. “We will require a large chunk of land for the project. We are looking for a five-acre plot. It is unlikely that we would find that much land in south Mumbai or even in the island city. We are looking for a plot in the suburbs,” said a senior tourism department official, requesting anonymity.

The plot is not finalised yet, as the department is awaiting a response from the collectorate and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the available land and its reservations.

During the review meeting, Thackeray proposed to renovate and redevelop the Taraporevala aquarium as an open-to-sea facility in its basement. “An option was to develop the basement of the Taraporevala aquarium – an open-to-sea facility, where one could see marine animals in the sea. However, it was later decided to set up a new facility and the department was asked to prepare a plan,” another official said.

This is not the first time that the state is looking at such a project. During the first Shiv Sena-led government in the late 1990s, the government had planned an oceanarium in place of Taraporevala, while the subsequent government tapped various other places, including Worli milk dairy, for a similar project.

The Shiv Sena aims to create new tourist attractions in Mumbai and is attempting to set them up before the February 2022 BMC elections. Apart from an aquarium, the party is keen to start an open zoo and night safari in Aarey Milk Colony.

top news
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News