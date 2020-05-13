e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / State govt allows home delivery of liquor, but not in city, Nagpur

State govt allows home delivery of liquor, but not in city, Nagpur

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 00:21 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra on Tuesday issued a notification allowing home delivery of liquor across the state, barring Mumbai and Nagpur, where the civic bodies have denied permission for liquor shops to open.

According to excise commissioner Kantilal Umap, the order is to prevent people from crowding outside shops.

“In view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, we want people to remain at home and avoid coming in contact with each other. This [order] will prevent people from lining outside the shops,” said Umap.

He added, “Liquor shops in Mumbai and Nagpur, which are closed, will not be allowed to run home deliveries,” he added.

The government had allowed sale of liquor from May 4. However, serpentine queues outside these shops sans any social distancing forced the then civic chief Praveen Pardeshi to shut shops in Mumbai within two days.

Umap said that shop owners will have to deliver liquor to permit holders at their addresses after an order is placed. The notification also pointed out that delivery boys should use masks and sanitisers frequently.

Meanwhile, liquor shop owners in Mumbai said that it is time for the government to open shops in the city. “We are ready for home delivery, but then we want some help to tackle crowds who will again line up outside,” said a shopkeeper, who refused to come on record.

