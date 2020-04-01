State likely to miss its farm loan waiver deadline amid coronavirus pandemic

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:26 IST

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the state government is likely to miss its target for disbursement of ₹22,000 crore to more than 24 lakh farmers by April 15 for the ongoing loan waiver scheme. The state government has so far been able to write off the loan of 18.89 lakh farmers by disbursing ₹11,966 crore in their accounts. “The process of disbursement of the waiver to the farmer has slowed down due to the outbreak, but it would not affect the prospect of availing the fresh loans by the farmers for Kharif season,” said Balasaheb Patil, cooperation minister.