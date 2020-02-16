State plans to shift its offices to govt-owned buildings, save rent

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:25 IST

In a bid to cut down on rental expenses, the state’s general administration department (GAD) is looking to relocate its offices, currently housed in private buildings. Officials said that according to a rough estimate, the cash-strapped state can save at least ₹50 crore annually if its offices are shifted from private buildings to government-owned structures.

The state has constituted a nine-member committee under the additional chief secretary (services), which will undertake a study of buildings owned by the government to relocate the offices, as well as look into the availability of quarters for government employees and bungalows for ministers in Mumbai. A government resolution (GR) dated January 30 stated, “A committee under additional chief secretary (services) has been constituted to look at increasing availability of official residences and office space in Mumbai.” The committee, comprising secretaries of revenue department, urban development department, GAD, public works department (PWD) and protocol department will have its first meeting on Monday. Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar had raised the issue of curtailing expenses and asked GAD to look at ways to do so.

A senior PWD official said many government offices, including the office of transport commissioner, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), operate from private buildings. “The rents of these offices in south Mumbai are extremely high. The rent for transport commissionerate, which was shifted from Bandra to Fort, is ₹60 lakh per annum, while the MTDC office rent is ₹18 lakh a month. We are looking at the government buildings available where these offices may be housed. There are a few such buildings available, but a detailed review will be taken,” the official said.

The state also said there is an “acute” shortage of government accommodation and quarters for officials, including senior ones who fall under the high administration group (HAG). According to GAD, there are currently 1,108 houses of different sizes in Mumbai allocated to senior officials and employees who have a basic salary of ₹6,600, and 2,331 houses under accommodation type Group B and Group C for employees with basic salary between ₹1,900 and ₹5,400. “There is a long waiting list to secure government quarters. Recently, two buildings in Ghatkopar, developed by Mhada, were allotted. A review will reveal more such buildings,” a GAD official said.

The committee will also look into the shortage of ministerial bungalows. According to GAD officials, only 40 bungalows are available for ministers, against the requirement of 49. “Two bungalows, including [the one named] ‘Puratan’, has been deemed inhabitable, after a study carried out by IIT-Bombay. The committee or PWD may decide to bring it down to construct a new one at the location. Around eight ministers (mainly junior ministers) in the current government have been allotted flats,” the PWD official added