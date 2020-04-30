State relaxes restrictions for intra-state travelling for stranded people

mumbai

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:58 IST

On the lines of the notification issued by the Centre on Wednesday, the state government in a notification on Thursday relaxed some lockdown norms and permitted stranded students, migrants, tourists, pilgrims and other citizens for inter-district and inter-state travel. The permissions will, however, come into effect from Saturday.

“Stranded migrants, students, pilgrims and other people will be allowed to travel inter-district by seeking written permission in due format,” said home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The notification has given powers to district collectors and the director of disaster management unit to grant permissions to all those stranded in the state to travel outside the respective districts where they are currently stranded by following the guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several migrants have been left in the lurch since March in cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Pune, after the nation-wide lockdown came into effect.

Kishoreraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation, said that permissions will be granted by collectors if any individual or family approaches or writes to him/her, only if he/she finds the reasons stated satisfactory.

The notification will also pave way for the travelling of more than 5.7 lakh migrant workers who have been staying in the shelters camps across the state. “We will give them the permissions, but the responsibility of arranging the transportation will not be taken,” said an official from the state government.

Those travelling back home from Maharashtra will however, have to go through a health check-up, follow the sanitisation guidelines and undergo a 14-day quarantine if required.

Meanwhile, there are also around a few thousand workers from Maharashtra who are stranded in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, while more than 500 students from the state are stranded in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the state has already sent 72 state transport buses to bring around 1,800 students stuck in Kota in Rajasthan.