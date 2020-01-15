State transport minister to meet Gadkari over hefty fines

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:35 IST

After opposing the hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, state transport minister Anil Parab has now said that he will meet Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the issue next week.

Parab said that their government is not entirely against the act, but they feel that fines are steep. “I have sought an appointment with the Union transport minister as the state has some concerns regarding the amended act. I will meet him to seek clarification. The meeting will be scheduled in a week,” said Parab.