Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, brother’s bail pleas rejected by special NDPS court in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:36 IST

A special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday rejected the bail applications of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four other accused arrested in the case actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The six are among nine people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing allegations of drug abuse and distribution in the case.

On Friday, the bail pleas of Chakraborty, Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Mira-nda, Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar were moved.

Public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said, “The bail pleas of all accused were rejected and we will share the detailed order once the order copy will come”. Chakaraborty and Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde also confirmed the development. “Once we get a copy of the order, we will decide on the course of action about approaching the high court,” said Maneshinde

In her plea, Chakraborty, who has been booked under section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS ACT, said she was innocent and had been falsely implicated. “The allegations against the present accused would, at the most, make out a case of purchasing small quantity of drug, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offender,” read Chakraborty’s plea.

Showik has also been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act. The defence also alleged that NCB had invoked section 27A against Chakraborty and Showik despite their alleged role in Rajput’s death being identical to that of another accused Kaizan Ebrahim. However, Ebrahim was released on provisional bail within a day of his remand by the magistrate court.

On Thursday, the prosecution opposed pleas and stated all the accused are connected and they cannot be investigated in isolation. NCB also said that the quantity of the total contraband seized from all the accused becomes a commercial quantity and as a result, the offence is non-bailable.