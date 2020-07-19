e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Statement of film-maker Aditya Chopra recorded

mumbai Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:24 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Aditya Chopra, film-maker and chairman of Yash Raj Films, on Saturday recorded his statement with the Bandra police, in connection with last month’s death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bandra police called him to Versova police station where they recorded his statement, which took over three hours.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, said, “We have recorded his statement in an ongoing investigation of Sushant’s death.”

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, following which a detailed probe was ordered to find the cause. Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of 36 people, including his cook Neeraj Singh, househelp Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnath Murti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films, among others.

