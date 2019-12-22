Taloja waits for more air quality monitoring devices

mumbai

Dec 22, 2019

Navi Mumbai

If the trial run of air quality monitoring machine installed at a chemical unit at Taloja is successful, then soon residents and officials would know what pollutants they have been breathing.

A few days ago, Taloja Manufactures’ Association (TMA) installed air quality monitoring machine at a chemical unit at Taloja on a trial basis.

The move comes as per the directive of National Green Tribunal (which reiterated in all hearings that air quality monitoring machine must be installed at industries and adjoining areas. After collecting a month’s date, the machine would be installed in the entire Taloja area.

Anant Harshvardhan, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “The machine has been set up on a trial basis by Taloja Manufactures’ Association (TMA). After we get a positive result, they will be installed in the entire Taloja region.”

“The tendering process for other machines is in progress and they will be procured soon. The 203-km area and beyond will have air quality monitoring machines to get real-time data,” said Harshvardhan.

Apart from this, MPCB is mulling to plant bamboo trees to reduce pollution. “We are waiting for a complete research report on the effectiveness of bamboo plantation,” he said.

MPCB officials had even planned to increase tree cover in Taloja and nearby areas to lessen the effect of air pollution.

Shekhar Shringare, president of TMA, said, “The air quality monitoring machine has been installed on a trial basis. After a month, we will know how effective it is.”

Industries in Taloja have been spreading air pollution for years. Residents have always complained about health issues.

“We have raised the issue of chemical stench in the air many a times but no action has been taken,” said Subodh Rane, 40, a Kharghar resident.

PWP corporator and activist Arvind Mahatre has been following the case with National Green Tribunal (NGT) since 2017.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is upgrading the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) to curb water pollution.

“People residing in the core Taloja area are facing severe health issues. The need of the hour is to first install air quality monitoring machine in core areas, get the reading and take preventive measures accordingly,” said Mahatre.

Durgacha Pada, Devicha Pada and Ghot villages near Taloja are the worst-hit.

“There are boilers which are functional nearby these areas hence, air quality is really poor so, immediate action is required.” he said.

People often wake up smelling a strong chemical stench. Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA), a residents’ organization, is generating awareness among people on the severely polluted air.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of KTCWA, said, “Winters are bad for us and we have been smelling chemicals for the past few days. We are sure that carcinogenic chemical would show up in the reading.”