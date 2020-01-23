e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers point out errors in eligibility test

Teachers point out errors in eligibility test

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:20 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The recently conducted Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA-TET) is facing severe criticism after teachers said that the question papers had several errors.

The exam, which teachers need to clear before they can be appointed in primary state schools, was conducted at various centres across the state on Sunday. Several teachers who took the exam said that the question papers had several grammatical and sentence errors. Images of the papers with errors were widely circulated on social media.

For instance, in the paper on child psychology in Marathi, there were nearly 40 spelling mistakes on one page. Many questions had broken sentences, while in the others, there were grammar errors. For instance, ‘thikan’ (place) was written as ‘dhikan’ and so on. Many teachers also said that there were no answer options to some questions. “It is an irony that an exam which qualifies a person to become a teacher is itself marred by so many errors. This seems to be a result of carelessness on part of the authorities as these errors can be easily spotted,” said a teacher who took the test.

Tukaram Supe, commissioner, Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune said that a committee has been formed to look into the issue. “We have appointed subject experts who will cross-check these papers and point out if there were errors and, if so, of what nature. If they confirm those mistakes, we will then consider whether compensatory marks need to be given in any case,” he added. This year, a total of 3.43 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam in the state.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News