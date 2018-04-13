Tenant arrested in Mumbai for killing landlord’s son after he intervenes in domestic fight

A 34-year-old tenant has been arrested for allegedly killing his landlord’s son on Wednesday after the latter tried to intervene in a fight between him and his wife in Malwani, Malad (West).

Police said the incident took place around 1.30pm on the first floor of a one-storeyed house in Malwani. The arrested accused Sultan Fakir Patel, 34, lived there on rent with his wife Reshmani, 28, and two sons.

Patel and Reshmani hail from a village near Jalgaon. For the past seven months, Patel’s family was living on the first floor of the house owned by the complainant Hasina Mateen Abdul Shaikh, 45.

Shaikh and her three sons live on the ground floor. On Wednesday Hasina’s youngest son, Altaf Shaikh, 24, heard Reshmani and her two sons screaming. Hasina, who was sleeping, woke up due to the screaming but asked Altaf to not venture upstairs.

However, Altaf went running upstairs and tried to stop Patel, who was allegedly beating his wife. Patel and Altaf then got into a scuffle, in which Patel pushed Altaf to the ground and the latter suffered internal head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.

Altaf’s eldest brother, Faisal, told HT, “There was no bleeding but he suffered internal head injury. For the past one month, Patel has been getting violent. The night before the murder, he was creating nuisance outside our home, abusing people. We had locked him in his room but he started beating his wife and children after which we unlocked him. But the next day he again continued beating his wife when my brother decided to intervene.”