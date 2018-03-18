Thane CDR Scam: Nawazuddin’s lawyer in police custody, says allegations are ‘baseless’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, 44, who was arrested in call data records scam (CDR) on Friday night by Thane crime branch for illegally obtaining CDRs of the actor’s wife has been remanded in police custody till March 23, said a police officer.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing Rizwan Siddiqui, said the allegations are baseless and his client had not got a notice from the police.

The police, on the other hand, claimed that they had served Rizwan Siddiqui notice, but he refused to accept it, after which he was arrested from Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh, Thane police commissioner, told the media that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the scam. He was summoned and he is ready to co-operate in the investigation.

Rizwan Merchant said in court, “The allegations are false. Earlier, the police showed him as a witness, and while searching his house in Mumbai, they arrested him. The police are covering for Nawazuddin, who, along with his brother, had asked Rizwan to obtain CDRs of Nawazuddin’s wife. Rizwan then went to a private detective and asked for the records, but had no idea about the detective’s source.”

He also denied the allegation that Rizwan Siddique had destroyed evidence. Senior police inspector Nitin Thakare said, “We have sufficient evidence against Rizwan Siddiqui, and are questioning him on the case. He has been remanded in police custody till March 23.”