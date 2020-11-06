e-paper
Thane police arrest 32-yr-old for killing step-mom in West Bengal 9 years ago

Thane police arrest 32-yr-old for killing step-mom in West Bengal 9 years ago

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:10 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Thane crime branch, on Friday, arrested a 32-year-old man who had allegedly murdered his step-mother nine years ago in West Bengal. The accused had fled the murder scene and was absconding for the last nine years.

The accused, identified as Salim Molla, 32, was booked for murder at the Swarup Nagar Police station in W Bengal in 2011.

Police sub-inspector Dattatray Sarak, from Thane crime branch, received information about the accused arriving in Thane. The police laid a trap near busy Jambali Naka Market on Thursday and arrested him at around 4.30pm.

An officer said, “The accused killed his step-mother in anger by beating her up with iron rod and later fled the scene. He alleged that his step-mother was trying to separate him and his father, and therefore he took the extreme step out of rage. We are handing over his custody to the Swarup Nagar police officials for further investigation.”

