Thane school fest highlights fun of learning through challenges

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:59 IST

Thane The colourful arch decorated with paper flower greets you at the entrance of Vasant Vihar School in Thane.

The campus hardly looks like a school. Brightly decorated with posters and paintings, the school has seen more than 2,000 parents, students and local residents visit the exhibition-cum-workshop in the past three days. The event named Meraki will continue till Sunday.

“Meraki, a Greek word, means leaving a piece of yourself in your work. Through workshops, activities and colourful themes, we have showcased the importance of involving oneself in whatever one does,” said V Kannan, principal of Vasant Vihar School, Thane.

Each of the four floors in the school has a different theme.

“Having art, maths or science related workshops are common. Children should also be prepared for the challenges that life will throw at them only then can we assure holistic development,” added Kannan.

A room has been dedicated to Gandhian thoughts, philosophies and its relevance in modern day. A robotics display highlighted the various innovations.

More than 7,000 students worked for months to put up the exhibition.

“Conservation of nature and understanding its importance has been highlighted. Puppets depicted the various roles each one of us play on professional as well as personal level in the society,” said Meenakshi Nair, supervisor, Vasant Vihar School, Thane.

Workshops on safety discussed bullying, cyber security and also personal safety.