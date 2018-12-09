Three arrested in Thane for stealing pedigree dogs

Three friends were arrested for stealing dogs from their neighbour’s house in Kalyan on Saturday.

The three stole the French bull dog and a beagle after the neighbour refused to give them the dogs.The two dogs were kept at the accused’s relative’s house in Nashik.

The accused Devesh Patil, Rohit Bhange and Santosh Shinde are residents of Kalyan and are in their 20s.

A few weeks ago, Patil asked their neighbour (identity not disclosed by the police) if they could adopt the French bull but he refused.

“Patil along with his friends planned to steal the two dogs. Last week, the accused took away the dogs which were chained outside the neighbour’s house. They kept the dogs at their relative’s place,” said B Kadam, senior police inspector from Khadakpada police station.

The accused lied to the relative saying that they had bought the dogs and will take them back after a few days as there is construction work going on in their house.

Kadam added, “The owner of the dogs approached the police and a complaint was lodged against unknown person. We learnt that the three youngsters had a heated argument with the neighbour when he refused to give the dogs. We then got information about the accused and arrested all three. The accused had planned to sell the dogs and buy a dog of another breed.

“The dogs have been rescued and they are in good condition. A case has been registered against the trio. After producing them in court, they have been given police custody till December 10,” said Kadam.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 01:16 IST