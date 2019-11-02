Three booked for kidnapping, assaulting man in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:53 IST

Thane

An offence has been registered against three men for allegedly kidnapping a man and beating him up after tying him to an electric pole at Kalyan in the district, the police said on Friday.

The alleged accused have been identified as Nikhil Patekar, Bhurya alias Rohit and Sachin Ghorpade, an official said.

Patekar, a money lender, had allegedly lent ₹20,000 to the victim at 20% interest a month, he said, adding that the victim could not repay the loan and the interest amount.

The trio allegedly came to the victim’s house late on Wednesday night, forced him onto a two-wheeler and drove him to a spot near Joshi Baug Hindi School in Kalyan taluka, the official said.

They tied the victim to an electric pole and assaulted him with a leather belt and bamboo sticks, he added.

An offence under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 367 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Money Lending Act 2014 has been registered at Mahatma Phule Police station, he said. No arrest has been made so far.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:53 IST