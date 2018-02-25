Three Class 12 students from Mumbai school lose phones worth ₹25,000

The Mira Road police have registered a case of theft against multiple unidentified people, after three Class 12 students’ lost their smartphones worth a total of Rs25,000 on Thursday.

All three phones had been kept in the same bag near the entrance of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel School in Mira Road, while the students were answering their board exams. When they returned, they found that the bag was missing.

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, 17, is a resident of Bhayander (east). His classmates, Sonal Sharma and Bhanu Purohit, had given their phones to Sharma, who kept all three phones in his bag. The bag had been deposited at the security office.

The bags were left there at around 10.30am, as the exam had been scheduled for 11am.

When Sharma saw that the phones were missing, he approached the security guard, who said he was unaware of any incident.

“We had deposited the bag with the security guard, as phones are not allowed during the examination. When we returned, we found my bag missing,” said Sharma. “The phone contained important data, including contacts and study material.”

A case has been registered and the police are scanning CCTV footage, said a Mira Road police officer.