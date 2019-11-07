Three illegal Bangladeshis arrested from Kopar Khairane slums

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:02 IST

The Kopar Khairane police arrested three illegal Bangladesh nationals during a raid on Wednesday.

The police received a tip-off that a few Bangladesh nationals have illegally entered India and have been staying in their jurisdiction. The police raided Sector 19 in the early hours of Wednesday with the help of a local informant who identified two houses in the slums.

The police arrested Yasin Mulla, 24, Rahim Mandol, 21, and Aakash Shaikh, 20, from two hutments.

Shaikh told police that he frequently visits his native place in Bangladesh. Officials said they did not have any proper passport or visas and are verifying for how long they were staying in India. Police said the accused will be deported as per the provisions of passport (entry into India) rules, 1950.