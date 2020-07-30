Tiger ranges across south Konkan need protection, says forest department

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:36 IST

The Maharashtra forest department has suggested the retention of 33 villages in the Western Ghats ranges of Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts as a part of an eco-sensitive area (ESA). The forest department has highlighted the presence of tigers and the importance of connectivity of wildlife corridors. It is learnt that a formal communication has been sent to the state government.

“These villages in the Sahyadri-Konkan wildlife corridor are critically important and should be part of the ESA. It will improve the ecosystem and boost tiger conservation along with the conservation of its rich biodiversity. Deliberations are underway at the state level,” said a senior state forest officer.

While 25 of these 33 villages are located in the Sawantwadi-Dodamarg talukas of Sindhudurg, the remaining villages are in Kolhapur district. Though some of these villages were included in the Western Ghats draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), the majority including the entire Dodamarg taluka where seven tigers were photographed from 2014 to 2019 was left out. The suggestion was shared by the forest department during a webinar organised on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Wednesday.

The Bombay high court (HC) in 2013 and reiterated in 2018 had directed the state and Union environment ministry to ensure the corridor is protected as an ESZ.

However, orders have not been complied with for the past seven years. “During this time, 1,500 acres of forests have already been lost despite a ban on tree felling in the area. Most of Sindhudurg’s forests are privately owned and such areas have been either sold or leased to mining companies making matters worse. The government needs to act immediately,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti and one of the petitioners.

Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation that filed the first petition in the matter said, “There is a need to implement the existing court order directing the declaration of 52 villages in Dodamarg as part of the ESA.”

The suggestion comes at a time when the Karnataka forest department indicated that a male tiger (T-31), whose camera trap image was recorded in 2018 from Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR), had travelled 300 km, covering 150 sq. km, and photographed multiple times at the Kali Tiger Reserve earlier this year. “It indicates that though the corridor may be fragmented but its functional connectivity is intact, and efforts are needed to ensure it is protected from human-induced pressures,” said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Maharashtra.

The details follow a day after a Centre’s report on the status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India 2018 highlighted low tiger density at STR due to fragmented corridor connectivity along the north Western Ghats all the way from Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa further to the recently designated Tillari Conservation Reserve in Sindhudurg district and further north to Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Chandoli National Park encompassing STR.

The report suggested that linear infrastructure projects, mining and allied development activities should be avoided and in case projects are of national importance, appropriate mitigation measures be implemented. If this was done, then tigers could steadily make their way to STR over the next 10 years.

Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of the forest said, “STR has an appropriate habitat, adequate connectivity, and is large enough (over 1,400sqkm) for conservation and translocation of tigers. Over the next year, we will be undertaking augmentation of the prey population followed by a proposal for translocation of tigers from the Vidarbha landscape.

25 villages of Dodamarg-Sawantwadi, their ecological significance

List of villages: Kesari, Phansavde, Udeli, Dabhil- Nevli, Sarambale, Otavne, Gharpi, Asniye, Fukeri, Tamboli, Konshi, Bhalaval, Bhekurli, Kumbhavde, Khadpade, Talkat, Zolambi, Kolzhar, Shirwal, Kumbhral, Panturli, Bhike Konal, Kalane, Ugade, Padve Majgaon.

Biodiversity at these villages: A rapid biodiversity assessment of the area had recorded 19 species of mammals, 12 species of amphibians, 71 species of birds, 60 species of butterflies, 2 species of damselflies, 16 species of reptiles, 4 species of scorpions, 4 species of spiders and 5 species of other invertebrates over six days.

What’s at stake: Tiger corridor, villages, perennial rivers, waterfalls, streams, dense forests, swamps, wildlife in this landscape.

Threats: Mining, red category industries, linear infrastructure projects, private forest areas, and tree felling.