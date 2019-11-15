TMC mulls mangrove trails to boost tourism, save flora

mumbai

After receiving flak for ‘destroying’ mangroves for the waterfront development project, Thane Municipal Corporation is planning to start mangrove trails in the city. The civic authority said this will not only boost tourism but also help conserve the existing mangroves.

Thane creek has 26 kms of mangrove area. The creek has deteriorated in the last decade owing to increase in reclamation of creek land, dumping of garbage, release of untreated waste and encroachments. Residents need to be aware of the rich heritage and conserve it.

Omprakash Divate, additional municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The civic commissioner has given directives to the garden department to work out a proposal for mangrove trails. We will have to study the mangroves and work out the cost and other practical details of the project.” He said the trails will invite tourists to the city. “It is merely a concept now, though it is true that we will begin mangrove trails in the city in the near future,” he added. As per the survey, done by the mangrove cell and National Institute of Oceanography, the state has seen a 37% increase in mangrove cover from 2011 to 2017.

Thane and Navi Mumbai have seen a 31sq km increase in mangrove cover since 2011 — one of the largest in the state. The mangroves in Thane attract lot of migratory birds. Nishant Bangera, 26, founder of MUSE organisation, Thane, said the trails will be a good idea provided no infrastructure is built in the mangroves. He said, “People in the city are disconnected with the mangroves. The mangrove trail is a good idea and will be an educational activity. TMC should not construct any infrastructure such as mangrove centre or pathways for the trail. Any infrastructure they want to construct should be eco-friendly and not disturb the ecology.”

Environmentalist Prasad Karnik, who organises mangrove trails with the Enviro-Vigil organization, lauded the idea. “During trails, we have seen many people who are surprised to see all the plastic and debris dumped into the creek. They see the destruction and pledge to save the mangroves. So, mangrove trails are important for educational and awareness purpose. The treks though should be well-organised to make them interesting and informative.”