Tops in cases of cyber stalking, ATM-related and online frauds

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:34 IST

Maharashtra recorded 3,511 cybercrimes – the third highest in the country – in 2018, with 1,482 cases from Mumbai, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with 6,280 cases, followed by Karnataka with 5,839 cases.

The state topped in cyber stalking of women and children, ATM-related and online banking frauds in the country, with 394, 304 and 328 cases, respectively.

Of the 3,511 cases recorded in Maharashtra in 2018, 1,262 cases are cybercrimes against women, while 57 cases involve children. A total of 1,036 cases were carried out using a communication device such as phone and computer. (Vishing, phishing, Facebook and matrimonial fraud) .

While Uttar Pradesh (2,639 cases in 2016; 4,971 in 2017) and Karnataka (1,101 cases in 2016; 3,174 in 2017) saw a rise in cybercrimes, Maharashtra saw a dip from 3,604 cases in 2017. The state saw 2,380 cases in 2016.

In the state, 1,998 cases were committed by fraudsters with the intention to make money. The motive in 724 cases was sexual exploitation, revenge in 99 cases, defaming the complainant in 64 cases, inciting hate against country in 33 cases, extortion in 31 cases, political in 20 cases, developing own business in 13 cases and playing a prank in 18 cases.

Pranaya Ashok, DCP and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “Awareness is the biggest step towards preventing crimes such as vishing and phishing. A lot of cybercrimes are committed by accused from other states, so we are trying to take coordinated efforts with other states to deal with this menace. We are in talks with all stakeholders such as banks, telecom and all other service providers.” Cyber advocate Vicky Shah said, “There is a lot of delay in getting response from service providers. The officer dealing with cybercrimes has to focus on other crimes and bandobast, leading to further delays.”

According to NCRB, 1,401 cases of cybercrimes in courts in the state were found to be true, but no charge sheet was filed owing to insufficient evidence. In 1,052 cases, charge sheets were filed in court and 2,582 cases were disposed of by court. A total of 3,474 cybercrime cases are pending trials in Maharashtra courts. There were 10 convictions and 50 acquittals in 2018.

Dr Balsing Rajput, DCP, Maharashtra cyber department, said, “If an FIR is not being registered, a complainant can log on to cybercrime.gov.in and register his/her complaint. We have requested the government to give us more manpower and training to deal with the menace.”

