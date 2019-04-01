Trader cheats iron wire manufacturer of Rs 8.9 lakh, arrested

The Kalamboli police on Friday booked a trader for allegedly cheating a woman entrepreneur of Rs 8.95 lakh.

The complainant, Anila Malpani, runs an iron wire manufacturing firm in Taloja MIDC. In December, she was contacted by a trader from Andhari in Palghar. The trader placed an order worth Rs 8.9 lakh.

“When the order was delivered, the trader made the payments to Malpani’s office by cheque. However, the cheques bounced owing to inadequate cash in the trader’s account,” said a police officer from Kalamboli police station. “Malpani then tried to contact the trader multiple times but to no avail. She then approached us and registered a complaint. We are now investigating the case,” he said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 04:55 IST