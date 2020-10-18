e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / TRP scam: Republic TV owner moves Bombay HC seeking to quash case

TRP scam: Republic TV owner moves Bombay HC seeking to quash case

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:31 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
         

ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns Republic TV, has moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking that the first information report (FIR) registered by the Mumbai Police in connection with the television rating point (TRP) scam be quashed.

In the petition filed on Friday, the firm also sought a direction to transfer the case for investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said public prosecutor Dipak Thakare.

Thakare said the petitioner firm has also contended that the investigation in TRP scam case will have pan-India repercussions, and therefore, it will be appropriate that the case was handed over to the central agency.

Kandivali police registered an FIR in the case on October 7 after the Mumbai Police’s crime branch busted a racket involved in fraudulently increasing TRP of certain channels by paying households where barometers were placed for the purpose of measuring TRP.

One of the arrested accused had informed the police that he was working for Republic TV to pay households to fraudulently increase TRP of the English news channel.

Republic TV had moved the Supreme Court for quashing of the FIR. The Apex court, however, refused to entertain the petition on Thursday and asked the firm to approach the Bombay HC first.

top news
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid
German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In