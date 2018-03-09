Two booked for kidnap and rape of 15-year-old in Navi Mumbai

The Kopar Khairane police have booked a man and a woman for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and raping her inside a car.

The rape survivor stayed with her family in the Bonkode.

According to the police, the accused woman was well-acquainted with the survivor and set up a meeting with her at a nearby garden on Sunday.

When the girl arrived, the woman introduced her to a man. The three of them then sat in the man’s car and consumed alcohol.

Shivajirao Awate, police inspector from Kopar Khairane police station, said, “After some time, when the girl got drunk, the woman alighted from the car on the pretext of some work and told the man to drive the girl home. However, the man drove her to an isolated forest area and raped her.”

On Monday morning, the man left the girl near a nallah at Kopar Khairane and fled the spot. The girl reached home and told her family about the incident. A first information report (FIR) was lodged on Thrusday.

Awate further said, “The survivor knew only the woman. Since she is absconding, we are currently unable to identify the man. We have formed a number of teams to search for them.”

The accused have been booked under sections 366 (a) and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.