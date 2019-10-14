Two brothers stab 18-year-old, arrested

mumbai

Vakola police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death in Santacruz (East). The accused have been identified as Gautam Muneshwar, 30, and his brother Kshitij, 24.

According to police, the victim, Sahil Shah alias Sajid, 18, was trying to enter the brothers’ house around 2am in Shastri Nagar. Suspecting him to be a thief, the duo attacked him. They punched him and one of them stabbed him in the neck.

The accused then dumped Shah’s body near their house. The incident came to light after the body was discovered by passers-by around 5.30am. He was taken to VN Desai Hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

After further investigation, the brothers were arrested. Police said that they confessed to the crime. Manjunath Shinge, deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, confirmed the development. “The two accused brothers suspected that the deceased was a thief and attacked him,” said Shinge.

Shah’s body has now been sent for a post mortem to a government hospital. Shah was a resident of a nearby slum area in Kalina Dongar in Santacruz (East). All three were unemployed, said police.

“A case of murder has been registered against the duo under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday,” said Kailash Avhad, senior police inspector of Vakola police station.

