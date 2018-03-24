Urban planners slam Maha govt’s move to generate TDR from state-owned land

The state government’s recent decision to examine if the Transferred Development Rights (TDR), which gives builders additional buildable rights, can be generated over Centre-owned and state-owned lands has appalled urban planners and development experts, while becoming the delight of builders.

Urban planners believe the state is defying the basics of urban planning by converting a planning tool into a commodity.

“This will definitely become a money-making business for the government,” said Bhagwanji Rayani, from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Janhit Manch.

Rayani has been part of a long-standing legal battle with the state, demanding a total ban on the concept of TDR itself.

According to Rayani, the government’s decision is likely to lead to haphazard development in the city.

Pankaj Joshi, director of Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI) said, “A TDR needs a receiving land parcel, as it needs a generating land parcel. In this case, government has not defined where the TDR will be used.”

Another city-based planner, David Cardoz, said, “When the government talks about government-owned land, we would like to know what government-owned land. For example, the Mahim Nature park, at present has no FSI (floor space index). Once it is brought under this umbrella, all its FSI will get out into the slum development. Suddenly we will see a lot of construction, and if we wonder where it’s coming from, we will have to look up some land parcel somewhere that is supporting it.”

Pune-based businessman Milind Deshpande said, “There is limited TDR in the market right now. This leads to internal trading and fraud. The move will put underdeveloped land to use, even as the government maintains its ownership.”

Deshpande had first suggested to the state that government land can be used to generate additional TDR. He had also suggested that TDR can be traded online, akin to mechanisms of a stock market.

City-based developer Bhavesh Sanghrajka said, “This will greatly reduce property prices. It will open up more space for buildings, and reduce the builders’ overall costs.”