‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Shiv Sena targets Yogi’s govt in Saamana

mumbai

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:09 IST

The Shiv Sena on Monday targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the killings of eight police personnel by henchmen of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey last week and warned that he should not become ‘Dawood (Ibrahim) of Nepal’ for India.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the killings of the police personnel during a raid has exposed the “encounter specialist” UP government and asked what has changed since Yogi Adityanath became the UP chief minister in March 2017.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were gunned down last week at a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey. An accomplice of Dubey has been arrested, while the gangster is still at large.

The Saamana editorial said that Dubey is said to have fled to neighbouring Nepal. Pointing to the porous border and current relations with Nepal, the editorial said, “India’s border with Nepal has always been a concern in such cases. At the moment, our relations with Nepal are also not good. In this perspective, Vikas Dubey shouldn’t prove to be ‘Dawood of Nepal’ for us tomorrow.”

The editorial stated that Uttar Pradesh is often referred to as ‘Uttam Pradesh’, but it now stands “soaked in the blood of policemen” leaving the “country in a state of shock”.

How did Dubey’s name not feature in the list of UP government which is otherwise known for finishing off gangsters in ‘encounters’, the editorial asked in a series of questions to Adityanath’s government.

During the three-year tenure of Adityanath, more than 113 gangsters were gunned down, while Dubey had built an unauthorised bungalow that came to the government’s notice only after the gangster orchestrated the killings of policemen, which is “unfortunate,” the editorial said.

“It has been more than three years since the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. During this period, the police had ‘encounters’ of more than 113 goons, but how did the name Vikas Dubey get dropped in it? He has over 60 serious crimes, including murder and robbery. But how did he survive due to lack of evidence? How did the police become witnesses on his behalf? Is the list of encounters being prepared according to the convenience of Uttar Pradesh police and government? If someone makes such an allegation, what does the Yogi government have to say on this?” questioned the editorial.

It added that the incident revived the memories of the killing of 11 policemen in UP’s Kathuapur by a dacoit named Chaviram four decades ago. “Even after 40 years, if gangsters can kill policemen in this manner than what has changed in Yogi Maharaj’s Uttar Pradesh… There are several questions that Yogi government will have to answer because ‘Uttam Pradesh’ is now soaked in the blood of policemen,” it said.