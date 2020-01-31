e-paper
Varsity to now issue soft copy of marksheets

mumbai Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Shreya Bhandary
After much discussion and delay, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday launched a computerised integrated examination system (CIES) to enable students to get soft copies of their marksheets.

Students will be able to access their marksheet with the help of their hall ticket number. This system will help final year students who often end up waiting for their marksheets. “With the introduction of soft copy of the same marksheet, we hope to ease this process,” said Vinod Patil, director, examinations department, MU. He added that students will continue to get the hard copy of their marksheets.As a pilot project, the first year engineering examination results were announced on Thursday through the new system.

