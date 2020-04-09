e-paper
Mumbai News

Vocational education institutes to give two-hour online classes to students

mumbai Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, institutes offering vocational education in the state have been mandated by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) to conduct at least two hours of online teaching for students.

In a circular issued recently, the DVET asked institutes to impart online education and report the details of the same to the regulatory body daily.

The DVET has made online teaching content available on its learning management information system. The topics available are engineering drawing, employability skills and fitter, turner, among others. The regulatory body has also uploaded many video lectures on its YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, DVET has asked managements and faculty of institutes to come up with innovative teaching techniques during the lockdown. Teachers have also been asked to conduct online classes, allot assignments, take online tests and complete assessment of students.

