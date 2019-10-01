e-paper
Water stock up to 99.04% at city’s 7 lakes

mumbai Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:27 IST
Steffy Thevar
Heavy rain in the city and catchment areas has led to the water stock in the seven potable water-supplying lakes to rise up to 99.04%.

Last year, at this time, the water stock stood at 91.44% percent.

Despite a 15-day delay in the season’s onset, this September has been the wettest in the state in 65 years.

The Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar and Tulsi lakes supply potable water to Mumbai, which needs about 14.47 lakh million litres of water until next July.

At present, there are 14.33 lakh million litres of water in these seven lakes.

The lakes are situated in and around Mumbai. Upper Vaitarna is located in Nashik district; Middle Vaitarna in Palghar; Modak Sagar; while Tansa and Bhatsa are in Thane district. Tulsi and Vehar are located within the city.

Upper Vaitarna supplies water to Middle Vaitarna which then supplies water to Modak Sagar owing to gravitational pull. Tansa lies parallel to the Vaitarna water system.

As of now, four out of the seven lakes have more than 99% water stock, while three others are close to 98%.

While Bhatsa makes up for 50% of the water supply to the city, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Modak Sagar together make up for 37% of the water supply.

Tansa supplies 10% while Vehar and Tulsi supply 2% and 1% respectively.

The civic body reviews lake levels at the start of October every year (at the end of the monsoon) to plan for the coming year, till the beginning of July (till the next monsoon) to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Last year, from November 15 to July 20, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a 10% water cut in the city.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:27 IST

