What have you done to protect livelihood of fishermen hit by coastal road, asks High Court

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the government of India to inform about the measures taken to protect the livelihood of the fishermen at Worli, in an affidavit on April 9.

The fisherfolk are likely to be affected by the coastal road project between Marine Lines and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The bench of chief justice Naresh Patil and justice NM Jamdar said if the government failed to give satisfying answers, it would reconsider the project.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:41 IST