‘Will disburse ₹8,200 crore for farm loan waiver by month-end’

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:00 IST

State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil said the remaining amount of ₹8,200 crore towards loan waiver to 11.25 lakh farmers will be disbursed by month-end. After paying more than ₹12,000 crore towards 19 lakh beneficiaries, the scheme was put on hold owing to the cash crunch due to the lockdown.

Patil said that after the two phases of loan waiver, the process of verification of accounts and authentication of Aadhaar numbers was stalled due to the lockdown. “It has now been resumed, and we have released ₹2,000 crore for its next phase. Farmers in the list of beneficiaries are requested to complete their authentication at the earliest,” he said.