Woman electrocuted, trains late as rains lash Mumbai and suburbs

A woman died and two bodies were fished out of a river during rains in Mumbai and its suburbs as the city braced for more showers till Wednesday.

Usha Sawant, 40, died of electrocution and Samidha Sawant, 5, was injured in Ghatkopar. A disaster management team fished out two unidentified bodies from Khadavli river near Kalyan, a suburb of Mumbai. Muskaan Rajori, 17, was injured in Kalyan after touching a live wire.

Local trains on Central and Western railway lines were running 15 to 20 minutes late. Three trains between Mumbai, Pune and Kajrat were cancelled and two other trains between Pune and Bhusaval were divered.

Five persons were injured on Tuesday when part of a bridge collapsed in heavy rain at Mumbai’s Andheri station, hitting suburban local train services in the city and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.