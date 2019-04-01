Woman loses Rs 75,000 while getting refund for online purchase

Borivli police have filed a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber-fraudster for scamming a 26-year-old woman of Rs 75,000 by posing as a customer service executive for an online shopping portal.

According to the police, the complainant purchased a saree for Rs 1,100 from an online shopping portal but when it arrived defected, she called the company’s customer care representative for a refund. The woman on the phone asked her to send her bank account number and IFSC (Indian Financial System Code). On March 25, the complainant received messages from her bank alerting her that Rs 75,000 had been withdrawn from her account.

“The bank said my money was withdrawn from an ATM. That means the fraudsters cloned my debit card,” said the complainant who shared a copy of the FIR with HT.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 05:10 IST