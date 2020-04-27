Woman threatened over social media post on distancing norms

mumbai

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:08 IST

jayprakash.naidu@hindustantimes.com

Goregaon police have several people for harassing, threatening and abusing a 33-year-old woman over the phone, after she commented on a video on social media about social distancing norms in slums.

The woman, who co-owns a start-up, complimented the social activist who uploaded the video, Social distancing a Myth in Slums, but later, she criticised him for his careless comments. This enraged a friend from college, who, tagged people asking them to give her a fitting reply.

However, on April 24, she got calls from over five people who threatened and abused her. They demanded an apology and asked her to delete her comments. The accused also posted defamatory comments on her company’s website. Police have identified three accused in the case.

A first information report was registered on Sunday at the Goregaon police station against the people who called her, and harassed and trolled her on social media, under section 509 (word, act or gesture to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 67 (publishing obscene content in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.