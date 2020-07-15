e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank Fraud: PMLA court denies bail to DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Yes Bank Fraud: PMLA court denies bail to DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:21 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), charged for their involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case.

The Wadhawans had sought bail claiming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to file a prosecution complaint or charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days. However, the ED, which had arrested the duo on May 14, filed a prosecution complaint on Monday evening. The court then rejected the Wadhawans’ bail plea, but has scheduled a hearing on their plea for bail on merits on Thursday.

ED had initiated proceedings against the Wadhawans based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 7 in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and alleged quid pro quo between Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans. The agency had arrested Kapoor on March 8 for money laundering.

ED in its second charge sheet filed on Monday named Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, and the firms they had floated to allegedly engineer money laundering. The charge sheet also names Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain & Associate.

top news
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In