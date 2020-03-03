Mumbai school events: Boys win hockey tournament

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:03 IST

Don Bosco International School’s Matunga Boys team won the MSSA Oliver Andrade under-10 boys hockey tournament.

The team beat St Stanislaus School, Bandra in the finals by two goals recently, at Sports Authority of India, Turf Ground, Kandivli East. Don Bosco player Parth Ghatkamble and Bhavik Parocha scored for the winning team.

The Don Bosco Matunga Boys team has won four tournaments this year- under-16 League-cum-knockout tournament, Ahmed Sailor; under-16 Junior Aga Khan knock-out tournament; under-12 Olympian Walter D’Souza League-cum-knock-out tournament and under-10 Fr.Donnelly Challenge cup league cum knock out tournament.

The team won the trophy under guidance of Lawrence Bing, hockey secretary and his team’s sub-committee members.

A proud moment for school

St Xavier’s High School, Naigaon, stands at the 14th position among the best schools in Mumbai. The ranking was done by Indian Budget Private School Ranking Awards 2020 by Education World.

Students groove to folk dance, music

Vidyasagar International School, Bhayander (East) celebrates Daroon, an annual function representing the culture of India recently.

The students performed different tribal and folk dances such as Divli, Ranappa, Baredi etc. Students right from the playgroup to Class 10 performed and were cheered by the audience.

Awards for academic and all round excellence were given to the students.

National Science Day celebrated

Students of St Aloysius High School and Junior College recently celebrated National Science Day to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on 28 February 1928.

Dr Girish B Mahajan, scientist and vice-president of microbiology division in HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited, interacted with the students on ‘the fantastic world of biosciences’.

The theme of this year being ‘Women in Science’, the girls were given an opportunity to showcase their scientific aptitude with their project models and charts giving an insight into various topic related to science.

Students celebrate Marathi Diwas

New Era English High School, Bhiwandi, celebrated Marathi Rashtra Bhasha Divas recently.

The day is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Marathi literature VV Shirwadkar, popularly known as ‘Kusumagraj’. School organised essay competitions and seminar for

students.

Kids visit the bank to understand finance

The students of St. Lawrence High School visited Karnataka Bank to understand the more about entrepreneurship and finance. The trip was organised with an aim to make students understand the monetary value and different denominations of bank notes. Students were briefed how banking transactions function.

Various counters such as cash counter, passbook counter, enquiry counter and deposit counter were introduced to the students.

Student wins gold in karate

Heena Sohan Patel, a Class 8 student from St. Lawrence High School, Kandivli, won a gold and bronze medal at the Poomse 7th National Level Tang Soo Do Championship 2020-2021, held at Matoshri Meenatai Thackeray Krida Sankul, Nashik, recently.

She played in the Gree 2 belt under the category of under-14 and weight 48 kg.