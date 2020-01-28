Mumbai school events: Excellence in education celebrated at Kharghar

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:10 IST

Radcliffe School, Kharghar, recently celebrated its annual day with children presenting various performances on ‘excellence in education’ theme.

The programme started off by the lighting of the lamp.

Guests were welcomed by the principal of the school, Akhila Dinesh.

Dignitaries like Manjula Venugopal, chief operating officer (COO) — Radcliffe Schools; Rajeev Garg, principal of Datta Meghe School and president of Sahodaya Complex, Mumbai; Rashmi Rekha Saha, principal of Jaipuriar School and other distinguished guests like Ashis Chakraborty, AGM HR, Radcliffe Schools and Chandrakant Sharma, admin corporate head, Radcliffe Schools were present during the annual day event.

During the event, the school’s annual report was presented by the regional head, Swati Mukherjee. The stage appeared vibrant and the students performed extremely well.

The guests and parents went back home full of lessons and positive vibes.

primary section enjoys ‘World of Cartoons’ at the annual day event

The annual day event of the pre-primary section was held a day before those of higher classes.

‘World of cartoons’ was the theme of the event which showcased kids enacting their favourite cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem, Doraemon, Pokemon, Tom and Jerry and many more.

The guests were welcomed by the principal of the school.

The guests of honour were Father Daniel and Sister Nakshatra. Dignitaries like Swati Mukherjee, regional head, zone 1; Sunil Prabhakaran, programme director, IMCF glorified the evening.

Kids mesmerised everyone with their performances.

The audience was awestruck with the flawless performances by kids at the annual day event. Some of the children were felicitated during the programme.

Science, art expo lets students showcase their talent

Rizvi Springfield high school (CBSE), Khar recently held an art and science exhibition for the year 2019-20. The event was aimed at undoing the misunderstanding that learning arts and crafts is meant for non-scholastic areas.

The event stressed that art and craft, along with science, are important aspects of modern education. The exhibition was held to provide a platform for children to display their knowledge, creativity, investigative skills and talent.

Students of Classes 1 to 10 participated in the science exhibition by demonstrating various experiments and presenting their working models of the H-ward projects. With exhibits of science and arts on display in the school campus, the students got a chance to display their interest and understanding of the subjects. Students of class 1 and 2 presented beautiful models on various topics such as sustainable development, time wheel, body parts, separation of substances, etc.

On the other hand, the art department of the event showcased collage, bottle painting, coconut painting, vegetable printing, mosaic art, thumb printing and spray printing, among other things. The students, under the guidance of teachers, also briefed the visitors about their works.

Bhiwandi schoolchildren celebrate fitness week

New Era English High School and Junior College, Bhiwandi, under the guidance and support of its principal and supervisor, recently celebrated a fitness week. The activities were carried out in the assembly during the regular school hours.

An awareness program on nutrition was conducted for making students aware of healthy diet and value of nutrition in their food.

Sports teacher explained to the students the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Focus on women empowerment, Swachh Bharat and cultural diversity at annual day

Seth Parasram Parumal New Era High School, Ulhasnagar recently organised their annual day event which saw enthusiastic participation from both students and teachers.

Major Om Prakash Tripathi was the chief guest of the event while Sanskrit guru Dr HP Pandey performed the lamp lighting ceremony. The event began with a shlokas recited by primary students.

Students performed theme-based dances on the five elements, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, women empowerment, girl’s education. They also performed Gujarati, Rajasthani and Marathi folk dances along with skits of legends. The props and costumes added colour to the occasion.

The performance was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. Students who excelled in SSC and HSC examinations were awarded along. The school also announced its best student award on the occasion.

The event concluded with senior in-charge teacher Pooja Advani delivering a vote of thanks.

Advani acknowledged the efforts of students, teachers and non-teaching staff and thanked the esteemed guests for their time. Trust secretary Sanjay V Dabrai, who present at the event, appreciated “the display of commitment and hard work of students and team”.

Nallasopara school celebrates Army Day

The 72nd Indian Army Day was celebrated recently at St. Aloysius High School & Jr. College of Science & Commerce, Nallasopara.

To mark this day, the school arranged a greeting card making activity for students to express their gratitude towards Indian soldiers.

The school also invited Manish Sharma, Armored Fighting Vehicle gunner, to share his experience with students. The students also recited self-composed poems praising the Army.