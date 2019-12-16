Mumbai school events: School event focuses on sustainable living

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:29 IST

United Nations member states in 2015 provided a blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At its heart are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which call for action by all countries.

With the SDGs in mind, CNM School, Juhu, recently organised STEMAGIC 2019 – Environmental Sustainability through UN Goals. During the event, students showcased various models that may help build a sustainable future.

Using David Kolb’s experiential learning theory, our students were given two months to research on different topics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and then come up with project ideas that may shape a viable future.

Over this time, 1,500 students brainstormed and came up with projects on life on land and under water, affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production to climate action.

The exhibition which was open to all, was visited by students and teachers from neighbouring schools who provided constructive feedback to our students, thus reinforcing the students’ resolve to look for more viable measures to save our planet.

Learn human rights through elocution

Seth Parsram Parumal New Era High School celebrated Human Rights Day and Constitution Day through an elocution competition.

On the occasion, teachers informed the students about the history behind Human Rights Day and why it is important. Students were also told about the background of Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas and its significance.

The students had also prepared informative charts. Overall, they enjoyed the activities and learnt about the need of rights as well as the Constitution of India.

A fun day out at planetarium

St Francis High School, Vasai had recently organised an educational trip for the students in a bid to make the process of learning fun and more attractive.

Students from Class 6 to 10, accompanied by teachers, visited the Nehru Planetarium and Discovery of India. It was a day of knowledge and enjoyment for the Franciscans.

Future athletes on the mark at sports day event

Cambridge School in Kandivli (East) organised several sporting events, such as long jump, book balancing race, running race, to encourage young athletes. The events were organised at the sports arena of the school, and witnessed the participation of all the students. The winners were felicitated with medals and certificates.

School students make ‘wealth from waste’

Goethe Institute organised a session on scientific inventions and plastic waste at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 school in Colaba.

On the occasion, ‘Science Film Screening’ was conducted by Nikita Ahuja, the project manager at Goethe institute, along with science experts Nikita Fernandes and Tamhara Rasquinha, who are working with the Heritage Project. The movie educated the students about the invention of aeroplanes made of solar panels to save fuel.

The students were asked to bring their old t-shirts to make bag out of them. The exercise was conducted to make students aware about recycling.

Students meet their favourite superheroes

Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised an educational trip for students of Class 5 to 7.

The students were taken to Avengers Station exhibition at Phoenix shopping centre, where they not only got to see their favourite characters and superheroes, but also explored the science behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The educative field trip was aimed at enhancing the student’s scientific knowledge and practical skill-set while presenting the lessons to them in a fun way.

The superhero experience is likely to be a lasting memory.

Sports day for students, parents alike

RGS English High School, Ulhasnagar recently held their Annual Sports Day at VTC ground, Ulhasnagar. The event started with a prayer after which headmistress Juliet Coutinho lit the ceremonial torch. About 614 students showcased a well-synchronised mass drill. Students from nursery to Class 4 took part in events like 100m race, sack race, relay race, hurdle race, skipping, slow cycling, three-legged race, and more. Parents also took part in games. Winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.