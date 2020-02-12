Mumbai school events: Students perform skit, dance and Cappella

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 01:07 IST

BK Birla Public School, Kalyan, recently celebrated its 22nd Annual Day. Chairman of the school OR Chitlange and Santosh Chitlange assured the parents about the new policies and initiatives taken by the school to enhance the quality of education.

The programme commenced with a mime performed by the teachers depicting the values and discipline imparted by GD Birla to his son Basant Kumar Birla through a letter.

The theme for the event was ‘Discipline: The way of life’. The students aesthetically portrayed the discipline in various areas of life through extra ordinary performances of dance, skit, yoga, music etc. This idea was very well showcased by the young musicians through the act of ‘Soldiery Symphony’.

The ‘vocal orchestra-Cappella’ kept the audience mesmerized through their flawless singing and vocal orchestra created without instrumental accompaniment.

The performance ‘slow down for your loved ones’ took the audience through an emotional journey by giving the strong message of maintaining discipline on the road by following traffic rules.

Students made the audience laugh through the act of Self Discipline showcased through the famous song of ‘Hanikarak Bapu’ from the movie Dangal.

Students rewarded for scoring well in Olympiad

Over 40 students from Class 5 to 10, from Seth Parasram Parumal New Era High School, recently participated in National Science and Maths Olympiad. Six students from the school were felicitated and rewarded with certificates and medals for scoring well in the examination. The students appeared for science, maths, IT and English Olympiad examination.

Bhayandar student ranks in national-level spelling bee competition

Jheel Khandelwal, a student of Holy Angel’s English High School, Bhayandar, recently brought glory and laurels to her school.

Khandelwal secured a position among the top ten contenders at a national-level Spelling Bee competition which saw the participation of students from across the country.

Khandelwal represented her school at the national-level competition that was recently organised in Coimbatore.

Kurla school wins bronze and silver at roll ball championship

The students of Vivekanand English High School, Kurla, showed their skill and talent and emerged winners in 13th Sub-Junior National Roll Ball Championship.

The students bagged the silver and bronze medals under girls and boys category respectively.

Students of Vivekanand English High School, Sawlee Rajpange, Akruti Kolage, Arya Naik & Pragati Gawda played for the state team under girls category and Aditya Tambe and Paarth Sawant played under boys category.

The School management, coach, Jayprakash Singh and Principal Dr Asha Binukumar cheered the players for their effort and determination.

Annual day celebrated at Mira Road school

Rassaz International School, Mira Road, recently celebrated their 6th Annual Day. The theme this year was Navras – hasya, bhaya, vibhitsa, shringaar, karuna, veer, shant, raudra and adbhut ras. Regular practice sessions ensured that the students were well versed with their roles.

The students depicted these through skits, songs and dances.

Among the dignitaries who presided over the function were the chairperson of Rassaz Group Rais Ahmad and managing trustee Zoheb Ahmad.

The chief guest for the event was Braj Tak and Samina Murad was the guest of honour.

The chief guest Braj Tak, spoke of the importance of spending quality time with children and leading with examples as this leaves an indelible mark on these impressionable minds. The Guest of honour expressed her views on the importance of values with education

The principal of the school Shagufta Parkar presented the annual school report and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the management , staff and parents in all the endeavours.

The audience were left mesmerized with the various performances and went home with smiling faces.

Kalher school awarded for achievements

Gurukul Vidyapeeth English School and Junior College of Science, Commerce and Art’s, Kalher was awarded 400 certificates of achievements.

The event took place during Basant Panchami, the day the the goddess of knowledge Saraswati is worshipped.

Basant Panchami celebrated with fervour

Basant Panchami and Saraswati Poojan were recently celebrated at Gurukul Vidyapeeth English High School and Junior College, Thane.

The event saw participation from students and teachers alike.