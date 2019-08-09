e-paper
Budding academicians qualify for global event

Three teams from St Lawrence High School in Borivli have qualified for the World Scholar’s Cup after putting up a spectacular performance at the city round of the event held by Ryan Group.

mumbai Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Two junior teams and one senior team of St Lawrence High School have qualified for the world competition.
Two junior teams and a senior team of St Lawrence High School in Borivli (West) qualified to the global round of the World Scholar’s Cup. They had participated in the Mumbai round of the competition, hosted by Ryan International Group of Institutions, which is one of India’s largest education providers with over 135 institutions in India and abroad.

In a two-day event which witnessed the participation of 1,500 students between 11 and 18 years, the participants were presented with academic and social challenges on the theme: A World on the Margins. They were tested on arts, literature, social studies, current affairs, history and had competitions such as collaborative writing, team debate, scholar’s challenge and scholar’s bowl make this event a unique one.

In the team debate event, each team debated thrice on motions across all the subjects from the policy of poetry, while for the scholar’s bowl, the teams worked to solve analytical and multimedia challenges in a stipulated time. Each team was given six prompts from six subject areas, ranging from creative scenarios to explore to persuasive arguments. In the scholar’s challenge, the team’s knowledge on various subjects was challenged through questions with multiple choices.

Grace Pinto, managing director, Ryan International Group of Institutions said, “This event will provide children with opportunities to develop team work, research, public speaking, time management and collaboration, in a cross-cultural environment that would make the experience unforgettable for a life time. Everyone is a scholar within themselves; this platform allows them to derive more skills.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:01 IST

