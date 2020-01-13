Guruvani: ‘Need to spot a child’s talent and groom it’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:53 IST

Principal name: Khushboo Chowhan

School Name: Shri Bhaidas Bhuta school, Vile Parle

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a Principal?

Being a principal itself is a challenge. We are supposed to be multi-taskers. Interacting with parents, looking after school development, preparing kids for the examination, are some of the tasks a principal has to do. The biggest challenge I face is to make parents understand that a child is a delicate bud which can’t grow up in one day. We have to identify their talents and groom them. It is difficult to make parents aware of their ward’s ability. Sometimes they treat their kids as an opportunity to fulfill their wishes.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, a teacher always remains a teacher. They cannot stop themselves from spreading awareness and knowledge throughout their life. We as teachers can never give up our profession.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments?

Obsession word signifies the domination of one’s feelings by a persistent idea. Yes, success has become an obsession with people of all ages. Everyone wants to become a winner in life, but they forget that an achiever is more successful than a winner.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

It is obviously most important that what teachers are taught reflects in their practice, so that they can make a positive difference in students’ learning. We train teachers through seminars, workshops, guest lecturers, etc. and guide them to handle the new generation.

We also encourage teachers to upgrade themselves through PG programs and also provide them technology training for teaching purposes.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The GenNext’s biggest strength is technology. If utilized in an appropriate manner, it can be their greatest weapon. They are also blessed with different modern technologies where education turns visual and interesting. So, as a student, they have full opportunity to grab this technology and lead towards success.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Elders and parents can teach moral values to students like respecting people, helping others and serving the family. Their life-leading experiences can not only motivate but also show us the correct path.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media can create awareness about the education system.

The use of social media can provide students, teachers and parents useful information about the current scenario and can connect them with learning groups and other educational system Mass media like television, internet and newspapers can be the tools to transmit the message to a large internal audience.