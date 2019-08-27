Kalyan school students visit old-age home, raise spirits

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:47 IST

Narayana e-Techno School’s Kalyan branch celebrated World Senior Citizens Day recently.

The students along with principal Nikita Kothari visited an old age home in Kalyan.

Both the students and all the residents of the home were overwhelmed and delighted to spent some quality time with each other, a school official said.

“We interacted with an old lady of 96 years of age. The residents of the home shared their joy and emotions with us,” the official said.

The children gave them sweets, chocolates, biscuits, fruits and hand towels for their use. They also performed song and dance for them.

Principal Kothari made the environment joyous by singing a song for the residents. “It was a new experience for the students. All the youngsters learnt that they should take care of their parents and grandparents,” a school official said.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:47 IST