Kandivli school organises reading session

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:44 IST

Class 3 and Class 4 students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, recently participated in a reading session.

To inculcate the habit of reading, copies of the Hindustan Times newspaper were distributed and various activities were conducted by the school.

Students highlighted the headlines and shared their views through a discussion based on the current happenings in the world. These topics helped students understand the broader picture and move away from their narrow view of life.

