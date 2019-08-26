e-paper
Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Kandivli school organises reading session

Class 3 and Class 4 students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, recently participated in a reading session

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Class 3 and Class 4 students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, read copies of Hindustan Times.
Class 3 and Class 4 students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, read copies of Hindustan Times.(HT PHOTO)
         

Class 3 and Class 4 students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, recently participated in a reading session.

To inculcate the habit of reading, copies of the Hindustan Times newspaper were distributed and various activities were conducted by the school.

Students highlighted the headlines and shared their views through a discussion based on the current happenings in the world. These topics helped students understand the broader picture and move away from their narrow view of life.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:44 IST

