Natalie wins inter-house football tournament

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:27 IST

The inter–house football tournament for students of GS Shetty International School, Nahur in grades 7 to 10 was held recently.

The students turned up at the crack of dawn for the tournament, braving the torrential rains.

Four houses competed in the tournament — Natalie (green house), Peony (red house), Daffodils (yellow house) and Iris (blue house). All four played tremendously well amid cheers and applause from the students of the respective houses.To build up the tempo among the students, the teachers also volunteered to play with them.

Peony took the second runners-up after winning against Daffodils. Daffodils took the third runners-up spot.

Peony were represented by Soham Parab, Leesha Bafna, Kavya Lamba, Lavish Jain, Atul Kumar, Priyal Dedhia, Serena Vinod, Dhruv Momaya, Aryan Jain, Devshree Koyande, Dhruv Mascarenhas and Ashlesh Kothari. Daffodils were represented by Krish Joshi, Simran Saini, Shruti Kavuri, Vidhi Rana, Hrishabh Raorane, Sahil Kothari, Sujal Shetty, Krupa Bangera, Priyanshu, Raj Iyer and Srinnath Krishnan.

In the final, Natalie beat Iris 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

While Natalie were represented by Parth Ghatwal, Krish Belcheda, Aditya Puntambekar, Naman Chaplot, Pyush Mehta, Bansi Bangera, Sumit Dubey, Laachi Bafna, Riddhesh Basari and Jaanish Tharwani, Iris were represented by Sparsh Rane, Swarup Kshirsagar, Shubha Bhat, Sujay Jalvi, Dhruv Lamba, Dhruv Sawant, Harsh Bhagale, Yohanan Fernandes, Nisha Waghela, Meet Mehta, Dhruv Pandit, Abhishek Chauhan.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:25 IST